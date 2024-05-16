Country Singer Ana Paula Vieria Dies in Car Crash Alongside Boyfriend Marcelo Stocco

The crash followed one of the singer's first performances as a solo artist after the group Marcio & Ana Paula split earlier this month.

Brazilian country music singer Ana Paula Vieria and her boyfriend, councilman Marcelo Stocco, have died following a car accident over the weekend. The couple was heading home from Vieria's performance in the northern city of Cacoal when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a tractor on Sunday, May 12, the Federal Highway Police said, per the Daily Mail and The Sun.

The couple were reportedly heading to the municipality of Pimenta Bueno when the accident occurred. Vieria was behind the wheel and appears to have lost control at some point during the drive. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the fire department believes Vieria may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Both Vieria, 27, and Stocco, 32, were killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor was not injured, authorities said. Vieria and Stocco were laid to rest Monday in separate ceremonies.

Just hours before the accident, Vieria shared a photo of herself, her boyfriend, and a group of friends a bar called Bar do Bodega in Cacoal. Following the Sunday accident, the bar released a statement saying: "We had no idea that his last performance would be in our home. An incredible and super special woman, who will always be in our memories. Rest in peace!"

Vieria, who had a degree in pharmacy, was one half of the musical group Marcio & Ana Paula. Before splitting on May 3, the group released hits like "Chamou de amor, perdi" ("Called It Love, I Lost It"), "Só vem" ("Just Come"), and "Conta a Verdade" ("Tell The Truth"). Vieria's Sunday gig marked one of her first solo performances. Stocco, meanwhile, was an elected member of Pimenta Bueno city council since 2020. He was nearing the end of his first term at the time of crash.

"Marcelo Stocco was a councilor of Pimenta Bueno and, during his term, he stood out for leading several initiatives in favor of the population and the municipality, leaving a significant mark on the community of Pimenta Bueno," the Pimenta Bueno city hall shared in a statement. "Ana Paula was known for her charming voice and her presence on social media."

News of their passing also sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans. On X (formerly Twitter), one person shared a video of Vieria's final performance. Bar do Bodega's Instagram tribute also sparked a number of tributes in the comments section, with one person writing in a translated message, "My condolences to all family and friends," as somebody else commented, "What a loss, my God. a super talented person with a good heart."