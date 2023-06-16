'Match Me Abroad': Juan Thinks Susan Isn't Ready for a Relationship in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Susan may have traveled all the way from New York to Colombia to meet "the one," but her matchmaker Juan doesn't think she's actually open to romance. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC dating show, the two sit down for a tense conversation in which Juan gives Susan some brutally honest feedback on her dates so far.

Juan tells Susan that her past dates, Carlos and Miguel, find that she is "guarded" with them and that after the "first 10 seconds," she makes her decision about whether or not there's going to be a future with them. Susan admits that with Miguel, she was "making the best" out of their date but wasn't "that way with him." Juan insists, "It's not me saying [that], it's Carlos, who met you, who will say exactly the same."

"I think that whatever I bring you, you just not gonna do it, [you're] just gonna go," he continues. Susan assures him that's not true, but Juan has brought receipts in the form of Susan's "must-haves" in her prospective matches. From attractive and kind to funny and charming, spontaneous and financially stable, Susan admits that her dates so far have checked most if not all of the boxes.

Her dates also pointed out that while they offered up personal information, Susan kept details of her past mostly to herself. Susan tells Juan that "just because somebody offers a little bit of information about themselves, doesn't necessitate that they are open emotionally for a relationship," but Juan tells his client that he thinks she's the one who isn't ready to find a connection.



"That is so not true," she rebuts, but Juan isn't convinced. "You mentioned something the first time that we met. That you don't care about being an old lady by yourself," he tells her. Susan insists she was "being silly" when she said that, and Juan agrees that he believes she does want to end up finding someone to grow old with. "Even though you don't believe it, you need to be more open," he tells Susan, to which she responds, "I thought I was but I will try harder. For you, I will try harder."

Juan assures Susan that he's giving her tough love for her own good. "Nah, you're getting paid, shut up," she teases, as the matchmaker tells her, "No ... my main objective is not money, my main objective [is] that you invite me to [your] wedding and [I] see you happy." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.