'Match Me Abroad': Mark's Date Learns He's 20 Years Older Than Her in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Can Mark and Soukaina navigate a 20-year age gap? The 44-year-old Match Me Abroad star has traveled from Arizona to Morocco to find his dream girl with the help of his matchmaker, but in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Mark is forced to broach the topic of age with his much-younger date, 24-year-old Soukaina.

Following their adventurous buggy ride date in the desert, Soukaina and Mark sit down to discuss none other than their respective ages, and it turns out Soukaina has no clue about how much older her date is than her. "So tell me, how old are you?" she asks Mark, who responds with surprise, "You don't even know?" Revealing to Soukaina that he's 44 years old, she initially responds, "Cool, you are not looking 44."

Asked how old she looks, Mark guesses 24 right off the bat – but he might have had a little help. "[Matchmaker] Nina might have told me that," he teases as Soukaina insists he must have had an outside source giving him information. Mark then asks, "Is that a problem for you that we're not the same age?" to which Soukaina responds, "No, no." She continues that she doesn't "believe in age" and feels like she and Mark are "the same age" inside, if not in reality.

"So I guess we're both 24," Mark teases, as Soukaina responds, "Yes, we're both 24." On the other side of things, Mark notes, "Or we're both almost 50." Soukaina agrees with that assessment, joking that some days she wakes up and "I feel like I'm gonna die."



The age conversation went off without much issue at all, and Soukaina confirms later in a confessional that she wants to keep seeing Mark, even if there are many years between the two of them. "He told me that he's 44. I was shocked. He's not looking like really 44," she tells the camera. "I don't have a problem. Like, life it's experienced. He's kind, he's funny. I wanna go [on] another date with him." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.