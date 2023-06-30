'Match Me Abroad': Michelle Fears Her First Date in Prague Is a 'Total Failure' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad single Michelle isn't having a great introduction to international dating. Having traveled all the way from the U.S. to Prague to find love, the North Carolina native's first date with handsome doctor Michael is a "total failure," as viewers can see in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

A baking date may be the perfect place for Michelle and Michael to see if they have chemistry, but things are awkward right off the bat between the two. While Michelle keeps things light with jokes and conversation, she feels more and more uncomfortable as Michael remains more focused on the recipe than he is on getting to know her.

"Because I study science, that's why I just, I'm fascinated," he explains of his interest in baking. Michelle then tries to bring Michael's medical training into the conversation, asking if he had to do dissections in school and bringing up her own "pretty atrocious" experience dissecting a fetal pig as a student. "Oh my God the fetal pig, yeah," Michael answers off-hand. "We all had to do that, the fetal pig." Michelle jumps at the slight connection, quipping, "So our countries have fetal pigs in common."

Despite all of Michelle's attempts to get to know Michael, he's clearly not clicking with her free-spirited personality, especially when she brings up her "short stint as a burlesque dancer" and accidental attendance at a "fetish festival" in Atlanta, Georgia. "Michelle is totally, absolutely out of the world different than the chicks that I have dated," Michael tells the camera. "I'm not saying bad things, I'm just saying Michelle is silly. Silly is the word, yeah. ...I wouldn't necessarily make all the funny jokes in the beginning. You have to be that kind of person."

Throughout Michelle's attempts to make conversation, Michael comments only on the next steps for the recipe, admitting later, "I tried to block it, or let it pass through my ears as if I didn't hear the jokes, because I'm a little bit also conservative guy, so I don't open up so quick."

Back in the kitchen, Michael is on the hunt for an egg beater when Michelle suggests a whisk could work if they "just whisk forever." Michael responds, "That would be hard, your hand will fall off," as Michelle playfully counters, "I did stage combat in college, so I can handle it." In reply, however, Michael simply notes, "You have to do [the recipe] in the right order, otherwise you'll really mess up." Growing slightly frustrated, Michelle quips, "I don't know if you know, but world peace rests on the goodness of this dessert."

"Michael is very hyperfocused on teaching me to bake this cake," she vents to the camera later. "I don't really know anything about this guy. I'm asking all the questions, and he's not asking me any questions back. And that turns me off if I can't get a read on somebody. I'm like, that makes me feel unsafe. Who are you? I've come all this way, and it looks like my first date in Prague might be a total failure." Match Me Abroad airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.