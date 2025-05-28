Meet the Jet-Setting Singles of TLC’s ‘Match Me Abroad’ Season 2

Six single Americans are ready to leave their home country behind in pursuit of love in Match Me Abroad Season 2.

TLC announced Wednesday the new cast of singles who are jetting across the globe to Singapore, Brazil and Ireland in search of a real connection. Helping them on their journey are three expert international matchmakers — Katarina in Ireland, Dolly in Singapore and Luiza in Brazil — who will help the Americans navigate the local dating scene in these foreign countries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their results may vary, as the Season 2 trailer shows one single declaring she’s “falling in love” with not one, but two men, as another is seen smacking a beer glass out of her suitor’s hands after he remarks, “No wonder you’re single.” Keep reading to meet the Season 2 singles and matchmakers.

Play video

Harold (New Mexico to Singapore)

TLC

Harold is the only returning cast member this season, and he’s more determined than ever to find his forever person.

“After falling in love for the first time in Prague and losing it to the realities of long-distance, he’s setting his sights on Singapore,” TLC teases. “Believing his soulmate could be waiting overseas, Harold is once again turning to a professional matchmaker in hopes of finding lasting love.”

Monica (California to Brazil)

TLC

“A devoted single mom, Monica has spent years focused on raising her daughter and building her career,” according to TLC. “Now, she’s finally putting herself first. Inspired by Brazil’s vibrant culture and its reputation for attractive and passionate men, she’s ready to take a leap of faith in search of romance and a fresh start.”

Victoria (New York to Ireland)

TLC

Victoria is a “fast-paced New Yorker,” who despite going on 50 first dates, still hasn’t found “the one.”

“Ready for something real, she heads to Ireland, enlists a professional matchmaker, and hopes to find a charming Irishman who shares her dreams for the future,” according to TLC.

Sarah (Texas to Singapore)

TLC

“Glamorous and goal-oriented, Sarah knows exactly what she wants: a man who’s established, family-minded, and ready to settle down,” TLC says. “With her mom by her side, she travels to Singapore to search for someone who checks all her boxes, including resembling her celebrity crush.”

Amber (Texas to Ireland)

TLC

Amber dreams of a “picture-perfect life filled with love, kids, and countryside charm,” so she’s setting off to make her dream a reality in “the place she finds most beautiful” — Ireland — “in hopes of finding a partner who shares her vision of a peaceful, family-focused future.”

Tony (Florida to Brazil)

TLC

“Tony has tried it all – from dating apps to AI-generated photos – but nothing has worked,” as per TLC. “Now, convinced Brazilian women are a better match for him, he travels to Brazil to find the partner of his dreams and potentially, the future mother of his children.”

Match Me Abroad Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.