‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Harold Reveals Why He’s Looking for Love in Singapore in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Match Me Abroad star Harold is back for another shot at international love.

After falling in love for the first time in Prague during the first season of the TLC show and losing it to long-distance, Harold is eager to find another connection abroad in Season 2, premiering Sunday, June 22.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s premiere, Harold explains why he’s setting his sights on Singapore this time around as he prepares to work with an expert international matchmaker to find “the one.”

The 43-year-old, who is living in Irving, Tex. with his grandmother, deadpans that his living situation is “not tragic, depressing or sad at all,” adding after a beat, “Maybe a little bit. On the weekends. When I watch a full season of Star Trek…and then the next season.”

While Harold’s grandmother assures him he’ll know “the right one” for him when he can “sense it,” the TLC personality is growing eager for that moment of discovery to happen sooner rather than later. He even reveals he’s started drawing his dreams, which recently featured “this cute girl holding a little dog.”

“I’m very eager to live on my own with my future wife, but dating in America hasn’t worked out for me,” Harold explains of his upcoming trip abroad. “Lately, I’ve switched locations on all dating apps, and I’ve found that I had the most success in Singapore.”

Theorizing that the women in Singapore “see [him] as tall and cute,” Harold said he’s excited to make the trip across the world “to have [his] luck change.”

Harold is confident that his soulmate is living in Singapore. “First, Singaporean women are beautiful and sexy,” he explained. “Also, I notice that a lot of women over there, they love anime in their dating profile. Which is amazing, because it’s very nerdy here in America, but I’ve seen thousands and thousands of anime.” Harold continued, “So it would be really cool if we nerded out on all the same things.”

Will Harold find love with the help of a matchmaker? Don’t miss the season premiere of Match Me Abroad on Sunday, June 22, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.