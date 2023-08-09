'MasterChef' Season 14 Fate Revealed

MasterChef is officially coming back! Deadline reports that the cooking series has been renewed for Season 14 on Fox, and ahead of Episode 250. Gordon Ramsey is set to return as host, with restaurateur Joe Bastianich and chef Aarón Sánchez also coming back. Season 13, which is subtitled United Tastes of America, is currently airing on the network through September, but now it seems that that won't be the end, and fans will be able to expect much more MasterChef on the way.

The series initially premiered on Fox back in 2010 and has been a mainstay on Fox since then, with numerous spinoffs. Ramsay is the only judge to have been on the series since the beginning, which isn't so surprising considering how many cooking shows he has. There's no information as to when Season 14 of MasterChef could be premiering on Fox, but it's likely it will be sometime next year. Since its premiere, seasons have consistently premiered in either May or June and going to September, so it's very possible that the same thing will happen next season, and May or June 2024 will be it.

Season 13 of MasterChef focuses on the contestants competing in groups representing the four regions of the United States. It premiered on May 24 and has featured judges such as Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Andre Rush, Kelsey Murphy, and more. It's going to be interesting to see what Season 14 will consist of and if it will feature another theme. Though it will probably be a while until information on next season is revealed, so fans will just have to stick with the current one for now.

Gordon Ramsay is keeping pretty busy with his cooking slate, as he has six other shows, both in the US. and across the pond, including MasterChef Junior, Kitchen Nightmares, which just came back after a nearly 10-year break, and new series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. MasterChef will continue its reign, and so will Ramsay. Luckily fans will be able to keep occupied until Season 14 premieres with Season 13 as part of Fox's 2023 schedule.

MasterChef airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET only on Fox. All seasons are available to stream on Hulu, and the current season is also available for free on Tubi. There are a few different ways to watch the cooking series while prepping for Season 14, which will hopefully be coming soon to Fox.