New Gordon Ramsay Competition Show Is in the Works

Fox is keeping its relationship with Gordon Ramsay alive by ordering a new series featuring the filter-free celebrity chef. Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is the latest series from the Hell's Kitchen host. Fox also plans to air the Next Level Chef Season 2 premiere after Super Bowl LVII.

Food Stars features Ramsay pushing entrepreneurs to their absolute limits to prove they have the skills to be a success and change their lives. The winner will receive investment in their business from Ramsay. The series is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Altertanetive Entertainment. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Danny Schrader are the executive producers.

"It has always been incredibly important to me to support and foster the endeavors of the next generation of extraordinary culinary talent," Ramsay said in a statement. "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars challenges me to do exactly that, all while raising the stakes with my own investment and a whole new level of mentorship and challenge, pushing those with the skills and drive to make it all the way to the top. The future of our food industry has never been more exciting, and I can't wait for audiences to follow our search across the country as we unearth some of the most entrepreneurial talent out there."

Next Level Chef proved to be another big hit for Ramsay and Fox. After debuting in January, the show earned the third-most-streamed Fox reality show debut ever with 4.1 million viewers on Hulu and the Fox Now app so far. Season 2 will start on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, following Super Bowl LVII. Fox has broadcast rights for Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In Next Level Chef, contestants have to face challenges on an imposing, three-level stage. Each level includes more challenging tests for the chefs to complete. Chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais joined Ramsay for the first season, which ended on March 2. The inaugural winner was Stephanie "Pyet" Despain of Kansas City, Kansas. Mariah Scott of Santa Clara, California, and Reuel Vincent of Trinidad and Tobago were the runners-up.

Fox also announced plans to add a Gordon Ramsay FAST channel to its streaming platform Tubi. Next Level Chef Season 1 can be streamed on Tubi, Fox Now, and Hulu. Ramsay and Fox have been working together since the U.S. version of Hell's Kitchen launched in 2005. The network also airs MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back. Last year, Ramsay and Fox Entertainment launched Studio Ramsay Global to develop new cooking and lifestyle programs.