Jock Zonfrillo, 'MasterChef Australia' and Acclaimed Chef, Dead at 46

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died. The Scottish presenter and acclaimed chef passed away in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, April 30, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia confirmed in a statement. Zonfrillo was 46. His cause of death was not disclosed. A new season of MasterChef Australia was scheduled to air this week, but has been postponed amid news of the chef's passing.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," Zonfrillo's family shared in a statement, per Deadline. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be in his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you next have a whisky."

It is with a heavy heart that I write today to express my deepest condolences on the passing of #JockZonfrillo. His sudden departure from this world has left us all in shock and disbelief. @Zonfrillo 💔 As a fellow chef, I had the privilege of working alongside Jock and getting… pic.twitter.com/ygxgasp7Gi — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) May 1, 2023

Born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo career in the kitchen began in the United Kingdom, where by the age of 15 he had an apprenticeship in the kitchens of The Tunberry Hotel before working under Marco-Pierre White. At 22, he was named head chef at The Tresanston and went on to lead the kitchen at Restaurant 41 in Sydney, Australia. Later in his career, Zonfrillo opened two restaurants of his own in 2013, including Orana, which was named Australia's Restaurant of the Year by two publications in 2018 and 2019. He was also named Hottest Chef in Australia in 2018 by The Australian newspaper. With his skill in the kitchen, Zonfrillo became part of the MasterChef team. He joined the popular cooking competition as a judge in 2019 alongside former winner and chef Andy Allen and food critic Melissa Long. He also released a memoir, Last Shot, in 2021.

"Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son," Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said, remembering Zonfrillo as "determined and talented and with plenty of grit... Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed."

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from those in the culinary world, with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver recalling how he and Zonfrillo "had the best time working together for this years master chef, I can't tell how good it was to work with him!" He remembered Zonfrillo as very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful," adding that the chef "will be so very missed." On Twitter, chef Gordon Ramsey shared that he was "saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time."