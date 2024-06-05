'MasterChef' Contestant Challenges Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez to Do a Fitness Contest in Exclusive Sneak Peek

MasterChef is finally back for Season 14 and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode. This season of the popular cooking series around a new theme: generations. The season premiere saw Millennials in the kitchen, and this week will be the Baby Boomers, and they are proving that they still have what it takes.

One contestant is even taking it to the next level. In the sneak peek, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay and judge and acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez check out contestant Chris Geagan, who also goes by Geags. When he tells the two he is a personal trainer, Ramsay wonders if the 60-year-old can tell who spends the most time at the gym. Instead of simply telling them what he thinks, Geagan proposes they do some push-ups to declare the winner.

The three get to the center of the stage to warm up with some jumping jacks before doing the push-ups, and the audience is cheering them on. While Ramsay and Geagan have no trouble with the push-ups, Sánchez is a different story, unfortunately. However, it still seemed like all three of them had a fun time. Plus, it likely took the stress off Geagan a little bit in the midst of the auditions.

With this season including Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z, it's very likely that Chris Geagan won't be the only personal trainer if he makes it through. It would surely be interesting and even more entertaining if the personal trainers on the show had some type of competition that didn't include food. Then maybe Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez could have a rematch as well.

Fans will have to watch the new episode of MasterChef tonight, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to see if the Geags is able to secure a spot in the Top 20 and if any more push-up contests occur. As always, though, MasterChef will have viewers on the edge of their seats, no matter the dish or workout. There is much to look forward to on Fox's summer schedule, and with MasterChef on the lineup, there is no telling what will go down on that series. New episodes air on Wednesdays only on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu. All episodes of MasterChef are also currently streaming.