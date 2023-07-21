'MasterChef' and 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' Not Airing Next Week

Gordon Ramsay may be having a Fox takeover this year and on Fox's fall schedule, but don't expect MasterChef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars to air next week, as the World Cup will be taking over. While the two cooking shows usually air on Wednesdays on the network, on July 26, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be live from New Zealand as the U.S. Women's National Team goes up against Netherlands beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team is set to have their opening match against Vietnam beginning 9 p.m. ET tonight on Fox, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock, and will mark the first match between the two teams. The team remains the reigning champs after winning the 2019 World Cup in France and, before that, 2015 in Canada. They also remain the most successful team, having won four total championships since the Women's World Cup was founded in 1991, as they are held every four years due to a three-year qualification phase for teams.

With the World Cup, MasterChef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars will be off next week. This Sunday, there will be a repeat of this week's Food Stars, so fans won't be completely without Gordon Ramsay. While it's not Ramsay-related, there will still be a new episode of Joel McHale's Crime Scene Kitchen on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, so if fans do want to get their cooking fix for the week, they may have to switch to the alternative. However, the World Cup may just be one to look forward to as Team USA tries to get their third-consecutive win.

The good news is that fans will have plenty of Gordon Ramsay to look forward to still this year. With Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen returning to Fox this fall, fans will be able to see a lot more of the celebrity chef. While they won't be on the same night, since Kitchen Nightmares will air on Mondays and Hell's Kitchen on Thursdays, that just gives people an excuse to watch a double dose of Ramsay each week.

Don't forget that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be airing this Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT live on Fox, and not Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars or MasterChef, but make sure to still tune in to see the U.S. Women's National Team duke it out against Netherlands.