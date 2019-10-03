‘Masked Singer’ Unmasks Its Third Celebrity, the Panda

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday night for Episode 2 after unmasking two celebrities last week. Fans were introduced to four new contestants when The Panda, The Flamingo, The Black Widow and The Leopard all took their shots at impressing the judges and audience. But one of the four was sent packing after the Smackdown round.

The show started with The Black Widow vs. The Leopard and The Flamingo vs. The Panda. First to perform was The Black Widow who blew the judges away with a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The judges guess as to who it could be were Amber Riley, Yvette Nicole Brown and Sherri Shepherd.

Next up was The Leopard who performed Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” The judges guesses were Billy Porter, Robbie Williams and Jamie Foxx. After the audience vote, The Black Widow beat The Leopard.

The Flamingo was up first in its battle against The Panda. The oversized pink bird belted out Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker. The judges thought maybe it was someone from Destiny’s Child, or perhaps Kandi Burruss. The Panda did a version of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” and she had the judges thinking she was maybe an athlete, like Venus Williams or Ronda Rousey. In the end, The Flamingo beat The Panda.

Put your hands in the air for #PandaMask’s 🐼 SMACKDOWN performance! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/U6RFvZK8Bs — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 3, 2019

In the Smackdown round, The Leopard went with Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” while The Panda rapped DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.” The winner was The Leopard and it was revealed that The Panda was Laila Ali, fighter and daughter of iconic boxer Muhammad Ali.

None of the judges got it right in the end. Jenny McCarthy’s final guess was Wynda Sykes; Ken Jeong’s was Queen Latifah; Robin Thicke’s was Loni Love; and Nicole Scherzinger’s was Venus Williams. However, it is worth noting that Thicke had guessed Ali earlier in the show, but he ultimately backtracked.

The next episode of The Masked Singer airs next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.