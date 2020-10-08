'Masked Singer' Unmasks the Giraffe and They're a 'Beverly Hills 90210' Alum

✖

The Masked Singer brought back the competitors from Group A on Wednesday night. That group includes Sun, Popcorn, Giraffe, and the Snow Owls. For one of those contestants, their time on the program came to an end as they were sent home. After all of the singers performed, the Giraffe found themselves eliminated. They were subsequently unmasked and revealed to have been former Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

The Masked Singer only premiered a few weeks ago, but its fourth season is already proving to be one for the ages. On Sept. 30, the show featured one of its wildest eliminations yet. Instead of waiting to see who would be eliminated, the Gremlin took matters into their own hands after singing a rendition of Willie Nelson's "Stand By Me." For the first time in the show's history, one of the masked celebrity contestants, who donned the Gremlin outfit, unmasked themself at the end of the episode. The judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong — were in the middle of sharing their critiques when the Gremlin began to try and remove their mask. They ended up taking the mask off and it was revealed that they were none other than Academy Award nominee Mickey Rourke.

While backstage, one of the show's producers asked Rourke why he wanted to don the Gremlin costume. He responded, “I liked it ’cause I wanted a friendly costume — a friendly, cuddly guy. I didn’t want it to be like whips and chains, you know? It’s something different than me.” He continued to say about the purple Gremlin outfit, “I love this costume. Whoever put this together did a hell of a job. They should be able to wear it like — how many hours did I wear it today?” Even though he ended up unmasking himself at the end of the episode, subsequently taking him out of the competition, Rourke admitted that he "had fun" while on the show. He added, "I like the song so much. The panel is really cool. It was just really upbeat." As the actor continued to explain, he wanted to make sure that Nelson was proud of his performance, as he said while tearing up a bit, "It was all about my feelings about Willie."