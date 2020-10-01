'The Masked Singer': Fans Can't Believe Gremlin's Unprecedented Reveal

The Masked Singer had its second reveal during Wednesday’s episode and saw quite the turn of events. As opposed to the usual unmasking, the contestant who went home decided to take matters into their own hands and reveal their identity on their own. Taking part in Wednesday’s group was the Gremlin, Sea Horse, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, Baby Alien, and Crocodile.

Heading into the evening, one of the judges, Robin Thicke, built up the anticipation by telling Entertainment Tonight that this is one of the craziest moments in the history of The Masked Singer. He called it “one of my very favorite moments” to date. The hype certainly lived up to what Thicke teased as Mickey Rourke was revealed to be the next contestant to reveal themselves.

During the first unmasking, it was revealed that Busta Rhymes was the Dragon after his elimination. Surviving that round was the Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun and the Snow Owls, which is the first-ever two-headed costume to ever appear on the show. The new season premiered back on Sept. 30.

As for the latest elimination, here is a look at some of the most notable tweets to pop up after it was revealed that Rourke was in the Gremlin costume.