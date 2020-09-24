'The Masked Singer' Premiere: Fans Are Confused Over Virtual Audience Set-up

Season 4 of The Masked Singer finally premiered on Wednesday. The premiere featured performances from brand-new masked characters including Popcorn, Giraffe, and the Sun. Although, it also featured plenty of reaction shots seemingly from the audience, which prompted a great deal of confusion from viewers on social media.

Since Season 4 of The Masked Singer premiered in the midst of a global pandemic, fans were confused about how it seemed as though the show had an audience full of people who were seated close together. But, it only appeared as though there was a full audience with a little help from some special effects, per Deadline. “It feels that through virtual reality and composite and reaction shots, we managed to create the feeling that there were people in the room,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment's President of Alternative Entertainment, explained. “It’s going to feel very much like [previous seasons], it’s not going to feel different. You’ll notice that the audience will feel like it’s behind the judges. The one thing I’m expecting is for people to say is ‘How come they’re not COVID friendly? The audience aren’t wearing masks.’ Through various quarantining and various camera tricks, we’ve managed to do it.”

Like Wade said, there were indeed some Masked Singer viewers who voiced their confusion over the audience set-up. Scroll down to see what the fans are saying.