'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Premiere Date, Costumes Revealed

✖

The Masked Singer is set to come back incredibly soon with a new crop of masked celebrity singers. TV Line reported that Season 4 of The Masked Singer will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Not only did the show reveal when fans can expect to see the next season, but they also showcased a sneak peek at the costumes that the mystery celebrities will be donning when they belt out some tunes on the Masked Singer stage.

On Wednesday, FOX announced that The Masked Singer will premiere on Sept. 23 in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot. Additionally, they shared the 14 names of the costumes that celebrities will be wearing when they take to the stage. The costumes are Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Sea Horse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacalit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. The network has not yet shared photos of all of these costumes. Although, they did share a teaser for the upcoming season that showcased glimpses of a few of the wild faces, including the Giraffe. A couple of weeks before the Season 4 premiere, FOX will air a pre-season sneak peek special to get fans excited about the new slate of masked singers. This special will air on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

When the next season of the competition does premiere, there will be some new rules involved. For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to influence the competition via a vote, as Deadline reported. As part of a virtual audience, viewers will get the chance to vote on their favorite performances. These votes will help determine who goes through to the next round of the competition. This new aspect of the series ties back to what executive producer Craig Plestis told Deadline in May about the "bonkers" direction that the show will head in. He told the publication, "I want to increase the bonkers level and keep the production values up. There are things that you’re going to see in [Season 4] that you haven’t seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe.”

The Masked Singer's Season 4 premiere will be followed by a brand-new show on the network, I Can See Your Voice, which is produced by the same team that brought audiences the Masked Singer. I Can See Your Voice will be hosted by Ken Jeong, who also serves as a judge on The Masked Singer. The new series will feature a panel comprised of Jeong, actor Cheryl Hines, and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. According to a press release for the show, there will also be “a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar."