'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Costumes and First Hints Revealed in Sneak Peek

The Masked Singer Season 4 is just around the corner, ready to provide some weekly family fun on Fox. All 16 extravagant costumes were revealed during Sunday night's special about the new season, hosted by Nick Cannon. Fox also shared a collection of hints for each celebrity singer taking part in this season, which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The new season will include a few changes, including a bizarre double-headed costume for the show's first-ever duet pair. The costume is called the "Snow Owls," an elaborate costume involving two owls connected at the hip, singing from an open eggshell. The other characters this season are Gremlin, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Sea Horse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. Panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all returning to weigh in on celebrities' performances. The Masked Singer's fourth season will also be the first to give fans at home a say in the competition. Previously, winners and losers were decided by the in-studio audience. However, the show's Facebook feed began searching for "super fans" to share performances with, and they will get to vote on who moves on or goes home. The winners for the first three seasons were T-Pain, Wayne Brady, and Kandi Burruss. Scroll on for a look at the new costumes and the hints revealed during the Sept. 13 special.

1. Broccoli (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) "I'm a brocco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack" was the hint provided from the special, notes Entertainment Tonight. prevnext

2. Baby Alien (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "I'm a friendly UFO unless of course, you are my foe. If my competition thinks I look innocent, then, Houston, they've got a problem." Second hint: "If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars." The number '5' was seen glowing in the stars. prevnext

3. Crocodile (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "My fans are gonna be so excited when they see me on The Masked Singer. Not that I'm all reputation, but I am all reptile." Second hint: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-Tac-Woah!" prevnext

4. Dragon (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "I can relate to the Dragon because I enjoy getting fired up." Second hint: "I've also always been a creative type, so I guess I'm kind of an Imagine Dragon." Third hint: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." prevnext

5. Giraffe (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) Hint: "If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know that I share something in common with a powerful giant." The Giraffe is seen walking through a city with people running scared. prevnext

6. Gremlin (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "I'm the Gremlin because life can be chaotic, so you always have to make time for play. And who's more playful than a gremlin?" Second hint: "Check the Gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." prevnext

7. Jellyfish (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: Whoever is in the costume is wearing three-inch platform heels. Second hint: "Burrr! I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20." Third hint: "You can search the entire ocean for a notion as to who I am." prevnext

8. Lips (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "I hope I don't slip up." Second hint: "Trying to infiltrate The Masked Singer stage is like trying to break into a Las Vegas money vault. I can understand why security would be so tight. Who wouldn't love to pucker up to these juicy lips?" Third hint: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know that my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep." prevnext

9. Mushroom (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "Mushrooms are resilient and thrive in all circumstances. Being here has made me realize this show is fertile ground to explore another side of yourself." Second hint: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under... My hats." There were pictures of the Mushroom wearing different hats. prevnext

10. Popcorn (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "My voice is like butter." Second hint: Calls her performance "in 3-D: dynamic, delightful and diva-licious." Third hint: A green cow is seen on her dressing room mirror. prevnext

11. Seahorse (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) Hint: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide. America, you'll never figure out who I am, even if you try your sea-level best." prevnext

12. Serpent (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) Hint: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." A prescription bottle with the number #31118 was shown. prevnext

13. Snow Owls (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "We are the Snow Owls, and we're ready to ruffle feathers and show everyone it takes two to make a dream come true." Second hint: "We're here because performing on stage with someone else is always twice as nice. We're on our hands and knees hoping for victory. After all, we are birds of 'Pray.'" Third hint: "Who is that? You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." Fourth hint: A barn was shown during their tease. prevnext

14. Squiggly Monster (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "The fun part about being a squiggly monster is it's got a soft side and an edgy side. That means I get to be lovable while also being a wild child." Second hint: Squiggle Monster was shown with a white puppy and a birthday cake. "I bet you are crazy to party with, dog!" Third hint: "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto." prevnext

15. Sun (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) First hint: "I'm going to eclipse the competition." Second hint: Nick Cannon teased a "special secret" behind the costume. Third hint: "I'm the Sun because I love to light up the world around me. We've all had periods of darkness, but my powerful rays have been known to break through the clouds." Fourth hint: "If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint. This sun knows how to shine like a torch, even during the freezing winter. America, my identity will never dawn on you." prevnext