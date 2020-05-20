'Masked Singer' Season 3 Finale: Fans Make Their Final Guesses
On Wednesday night, Season 3 of The Masked Singer will officially come to an end. There are only three masked singers left in the competition — Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. Seeing as though all three of the contestants have given it their all throughout the competition, it's anyone's guess as to who will take home the Masked Trophy. But, in the meantime, fans still have their guesses as to the identities behind the Frog, Turtle, and Night Angel masks.
Season 3 of The Masked Singer began back in February following the Super Bowl. Since then, everyone from Lil Wayne (the Robot) to Sarah Palin (the Bear) appeared on the program and was subsequently unmasked. Most recently, on the May 13 episode of the show, the Rhino was eliminated and revealed to have been MLB player Barry Zito (a personality who judge Ken Jeong actually guessed correctly). While some fans weren't necessarily thrilled to see Zito (and the Rhino) go, viewers are still pulling for the final three contestants remaining in the competition.
From a Real Housewives star to a pop star, fans have made their guesses for the Frog, Turtle, and Night Angel very clear. In advance of the show's finale, here are fans' final guesses as to who is behind the final three contestants' masks.
Is That You, Jesse McCartney?
Time for my weekly "Im literally only watching this because that turtle is Jesse McCartney and I have a weakness" hour#themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/d1CDb7kpKR— Kari Kurofai (@cat_macbeth) May 14, 2020
Interesting Guesses
Here are my choices for tonight's episode of #TheMaskedSinger turtle 🐢 i have no idea. Frog 🐸 is Bow Wow night 🌙 angel 😇 is Candy 🍬 Burris #mychoice— Carlos Elie (@CarlosElie6) May 20, 2020
What Do You Think?
Final 3 Contestants— RuRu ツ (@iRepBH) May 20, 2020
Turtle = @JesseMcCartney
Night Angel = @Kandi
Frog = @smoss#TheMaskedSinger
Convinced
Always knew #TurtleMask is @JesseMcCartney... and that’s my final answer. #TheMaskedSinger #TeamTurtle— Beth (@indyana77) May 20, 2020
Is It Travis Scott?
anyone think #TheFrog from #TheMaskedSinger is Travis Scott?? haha— James (@MeltOnIce) May 20, 2020
Singers In The Mix
🐢 is @JesseMcCartney— Alyissa Ellis (@alyissaellis96) May 20, 2020
🐸 is @BrunoMars https://t.co/pwiwp3eEui
Telling Hints
And @JesseMcCartney also releasing new music the same day as the #TheMaskedSingerFINALE is also extremely telling! #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/6WFXUwUZ9E— JΔSOη (@oddcuIture) May 20, 2020
Thoughts On Night Angel?
EDIT: Night Angel could be Monica. I'd thought about it before but wasn't sure. Haha But yeah, still leaning toward her being Monica.#themaskedsinger #maskedsinger #nightangel #monica— Vanity Lang (@VanityPCosplay) May 20, 2020
They're Sure Of It
Why are they playin wit night angel is most definitely MRS BURRUSS #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/LxkaYS4aUk— Benjamin Perry (@Moiciara) May 20, 2020