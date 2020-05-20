'Masked Singer' Season 3 Finale: Fans Make Their Final Guesses

On Wednesday night, Season 3 of The Masked Singer will officially come to an end. There are only three masked singers left in the competition — Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. Seeing as though all three of the contestants have given it their all throughout the competition, it's anyone's guess as to who will take home the Masked Trophy. But, in the meantime, fans still have their guesses as to the identities behind the Frog, Turtle, and Night Angel masks.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer began back in February following the Super Bowl. Since then, everyone from Lil Wayne (the Robot) to Sarah Palin (the Bear) appeared on the program and was subsequently unmasked. Most recently, on the May 13 episode of the show, the Rhino was eliminated and revealed to have been MLB player Barry Zito (a personality who judge Ken Jeong actually guessed correctly). While some fans weren't necessarily thrilled to see Zito (and the Rhino) go, viewers are still pulling for the final three contestants remaining in the competition.

From a Real Housewives star to a pop star, fans have made their guesses for the Frog, Turtle, and Night Angel very clear. In advance of the show's finale, here are fans' final guesses as to who is behind the final three contestants' masks.