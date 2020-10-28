'Martha Knows Best': Martha Stewart Gets 'Dirty' With Kate Hudson in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Martha Stewart is getting a little dirty with her friend, Kate Hudson! The media maven and domestic goddess invited the actress and mom-of-three to her HGTV show, Martha Knows Best, for a little lesson on composting in a first look sneak peek for PopCulture.com. In the special Halloween episode airing Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, Stewart is offering her insight on how to best utilize decomposing organic materials around the farm. The two then get down and dirty with their favorite martini recipes.

With Hudson revealing she "likes them really dirty," Stewart shares with audiences how the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star went on to make her own vodka with King St. Vodka, a gluten-free, ultra-premium spirit with a hint of sweet vanilla flavor. Boasting about her "Dirty King Martini," Hudson reveals the recipe is two ounces of vodka, one ounce of the olive brine and a "teeny, teeny bit of vermouth."

After the two create their dirty martinis — with Hudson admittedly using a "stronger vermouth" that resembles bourbon — Stewart suggests she save it for later in the evening as it's "8 o'clock in the morning" on her end. Cheekily, Hudson tries to get a sip in before stopping herself.

While Hudson appears in the second episode of the season, the first sees Stewart with another friend and comedian, Chelsea Handler, as they make apple cider cocktails. In a preview clip for PopCulture.com, the beloved lifestyle maven chats about marijuana with Handler, a self-proclaimed "big time" pot advocate. The actress goes on to ask if Stewart's ever smoked a "joint before dinner," to which the 79-year-old laughs. "No, the last joint I had was, I think, in 1972," she said. "I'm a square, I'm a real square. But I enjoy a delicious cocktail more than anyone."

While Chandler jokes she has not made "anything in her life," Stewart proceeds to share her recipe by pulling out a jar of freshly pressed apple cider she made herself to use for their cocktails, along with a little brown sugar and lemon juice to rim the glass. While Handler is in her kitchen making the recipe, Stewart is outside and reveals while preparing for the drink, she got stung on her finger by a bee. "You're a tough b—, you can handle that, right?" Handler jokingly asks Stewart, to which she laughs, "Oh, I don't know about that."

Martha Knows Best airs at 8 p.m. on HGTV. For more with Stewart, all your favorite HGTV shows and more, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!