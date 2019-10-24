Kate Hudson Looks Flawless in New Skinny Jean Modeling Shoot Photos

Kate Hudson is as fit and stylish as ever, and her latest Instagram photos prove it. The Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress gave birth to her daughter, Rani almost a year ago and bounced back into peak shape in no time. She showed off her post-pregnancy figure in a Monday post that showed two snapshots of her modeling a new pair of skinny jeans.

In the first photo, Hudson pulls off what she calls a “West Coast” look by wearing only the black pants while covering her chest. In the second picture, the 40-year-old actress is wearing a blue blouse with a feather design, paired with the jeans and a pair of black slip-ons with a white accent.

The picture has picked up more than 179,000 likes since it was posted. Loads of fans have complimented the picture including a few famous ones. Paris Hilton added a fire emoji, and electronic producer Diplo just wrote the word “wow.” Erin Foster, the head of creative for Bumble, jokingly wrote, “So in LA you’re supposed to wear them topless.”

One style-focused wrote, “Girl. Woah and those shoes. Love your hair too.”

A second wrote, “Love that outfit on any coast.”

Another added, “Beautiful blouse. Like it with the blouse the best.”

As for how Hudson stays in shape, she uses WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. The actress, who partners with the company, uses the program’s point system and the app to keep herself on track.

“My hairdresser offered me a breakfast bar this morning, and I wondered how many points it was. I looked it up – 10!” she recounted to The Sydney Morning Herald. “I only get 23 points a day. I was like, ‘Okay, am I going to eat this? Or am I going to get some carrot sticks?’

She continued “People always associate WW with weight loss, but when the new CEO of the company came to me, she wanted to talk about how they were shifting the dialogue into being more about wellness. It’s about understanding your food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, being part of a community, and having support. They have great recipes developed by amazing chefs. … I’ve always been a very healthy eater and I’m very knowledgeable about nutrition, but I use the app to look things up that I’m not sure about all the time.”

