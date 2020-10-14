Kate Hudson Shades Matthew McConaughey as Her Worst On-Screen Kiss: 'He Had Snot All Over His Face'

✖

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's chemistry didn't translate to the actors' iconic on-screen kisses. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress went back and forth with Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast Tuesday about some of their most memorable kissing scenes, revealing that some of them were less-than-steamy.

"You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," Hudson admitted. "I feel like I should have had better ones." She went on to explain that several of her romance scenes with McConaughey, with whom she has filmed a number of romcoms, were filmed in uncomfortable circumstances, affecting how good the kiss actually was. "The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just... like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash," she told Paltrow, laughing. "He just had snot all over his face."

When asked if McConaughey gave her "brother energy," Hudson revealed that while their relationship could be "a little sibling-y at times," it wasn't exactly like kissing a brother. Paltrow then dished that her kisses with Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises were far from romantic. "Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" the actress, who played Pepper Potts, continued. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

That doesn't mean the actresses had no luck when it came to the kissing department throughout their career. "You know who was a good kisser, but you didn't see it, cause they cut it out? Was Billy [Crudup]," Hudson said of her Almost Famous co-star. "Billy was good. That was good." Paltrow responded, "He looked like he would be a good kisser."

The two signed off with a tantalizing question from Paltrow to Hudson: "Is there a famous person that you've had a thing with that the world does not know about?" Hudson answered right away with a laugh, "Oh yeah. What do you mean? Yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no, they're lying. Come on... It's amazing the things you do get away with." While neither star revealed who they were talking about during the sign-off, Paltrow teased, "I know a couple of 'em," before ending the podcast.