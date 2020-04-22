'Married at First Sight': Zach Confronted About His Behavior in Marriage to Mindy in Exclusive Reunion Preview

✖

After his disastrous marriage to Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice is being asked to explain himself in the Married at First Sight reunion special. The end of their marriage may have come ahead of Decision Day amid cheating speculation, but in a PopCulture exclusive preview, Zach can't seem to explain how his part of the relationship fell apart when questioned by reunion host Kevin Frazier.

"What changed from your wedding day, when you said that you will always make her feel like the most attractive woman in the world, and you will always make her feel good and positive?" Frazier asks. "What changed from that day to the next day?" Zach responds in a roundabout way, "I think just a lot came over me where you're not thinking strictly back to the wedding day and your vows. You get distracted by everything else that goes on in the process."

With Frazier pressuring him to answer the question of what had changed from their wedding day to the next, Zach continues, "It's hard to say. It's not like I reverted back to those vows every time I was going through these tough situations. I didn't think, 'Oh yeah, my vows.' It was just you're overcome with different ideas and different thoughts and it's a tough position to be in, I guess you would say. When you watch yourself make mistakes in the process and really miscalculate things and opportunities..."

Asked what he means by a confused looking Frazier, Zach adds, "Like early on when you try to be direct and communicate, you go into it thinking, 'Alright, relationship, marriage — let's make this work,' and how do you figure this out versus just kind of go with the process? And I think I thought too much and I obviously said too much."

It's then that Frazier tells him, "I mean we can talk in circles all day long, we can, we can. ...I'm listening to you. I mean sometimes we don't know what in the hell you're talking about." But will Zach finally give a direct answer about what happened with Lindsay? Or his choice to be Married at First Sight from the start?

