'Married at First Sight': Zach and Mindy Question the Future of Their Marriage in Tense Exclusive Clip

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice are hitting a serious roadblock in their marriage right off the bat as the Married at First Sight couple struggles to communicate over questions concerning their future together. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series, a romantic honeymoon for the newlyweds turns serious when Mindy asks her husband to really open up about his emotional state when he'd much rather relax and enjoy the trip.

Sitting on the beach together, Mindy asks, "What have you felt toward, about me? What I've given you? As far as, the potential in our relationship with us?"

As Zach stammers through the beginning of an answer, Mindy prods him to go further, saying, "I'm saying, not to sound like a b— but it seems like it's kind of about you, but where do I fit in to that? Do you worry that you're coming across the right way to me?"

It's all a bit much for Zach, who confides to the camera, "You know, I'm trying to find a means of connection and you know, it's always been a lot of serious talk. I mean, I've never had so much serious conversation and discussion in my entire life without some type of laid back element of being silly and relaxed and those are the things I'm fishing for, and I've struggled to find that."

Telling his wife he recognizes that words of affirmation "hold a lot of value" for her, Mindy chimes in, "I mean to be quite honest with you, on an emotional level, you're not very expressive."

"I need to hear it in words," she continues. "However you want to communicate it to me, it needs to be communicated."

Zach agrees, adding, "It's just a matter of does it fit for me or not?" with Mindy reminding him, "But I married you and right now there's just still a big question mark as far as how this is gonna evolve."

Unsure how to proceed, Zach answers, "Um... I would honestly and with all confidence tell you now, I don't know."

Communicating in a marriage with someone he just met was definitely a struggle for Zach, who told PopCulture.com earlier in the season it was his biggest struggle as a husband.

"Knowing how guarded I can be, this would amount to be an even bigger risk if it was a stranger that I couldn't mesh with early on," he explained, saying his biggest worry with Mindy was "that I wouldn't be able to open up like I'd like to, given the circumstances of how we met."

"Regardless, I knew I had to at least let my walls down to give the marriage a chance," he continued. "But I'm the first to admit I struggled to do so early on."

Photo credit: Lifetime