'Married at First Sight': Virginia and Erik Admit They've Had Sex in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Virginia and Erik are getting along just fine when it comes to the physical aspect of their marriage. The Married at First Sight newlyweds admit their intimate life is certainly no slouch while meeting with Pastor Cal Roberson about their progress in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content).

After being set up by the Married at First Sight experts to meet and marry, at first sight, things can be a little awkward for the couples when it comes to finding a comfortable intimacy arrangement, but when asked by Pastor Cal in a sit-down how things are going so far, Erik gushes over the "instant connection" he felt with his new bride right off the bat.

When Pastor Cal points out how promising it is that the two are sitting close and touching one another throughout their meeting, the two get a little giggly as Erik explains they "don't have any issue with that." While the expert says their hand-holding shows an "openness and willingness to be intimate" and "vulnerable" between the two, the newlyweds reveal that they've had no problems in the intimacy department in general.

"Have you guys consummated the marriage yet?" Pastor Cal asks the two, who glances back and forth, before Virginia answers, "Yes, we have. Yeah, we're good there." Erik continues where his new wife left off, "We've had that connection." He adds that the "physical aspect" of their relationship and attraction, at least for him, was "always there," which Virginia affirms by saying, "Yeah, we're good."

Pastor Cal couldn't be happier to hear that things are going well physically between the two, especially when it comes to the unusual circumstances surrounding their meeting and marriage. He adds that he isn't simply nosy about their private lives but wants to get a good idea of how things are actually proceeding in the relationship. "It's just a barometer as to how you're moving along in the relationship," he explains to the two. "That's good."

Virginia and Erik were paired together by the experts due to their longing to be married and build a family with someone equally committed. While Virginia admittedly has had some "self-sabotaging" and difficult relationships in the past, the 26-year-old says she has learned from each failed partnership and is prepared to put her best foot forward when it comes to her new marriage. Erik, 34, has been waiting on his true love after a failed marriage left him looking for the real deal. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.