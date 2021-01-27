'Married at First Sight': Haley Panics Before Meeting Husband Jacob in an Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Married at First Sight bride Haley is anything but serene as she prepares to walk down the aisle to meet husband Jacob for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Haley admits she's panicking as the reality of her decision to put her marriage in the hands of the matchmaker becomes all too real.

"There's a lot racing through my head, it's just like panic," she admits to the camera, having gotten dressed in her wedding gown and preparing to walk down the aisle. "I want to be married one time, but what if he has no personality? What if he's a terrible person? What if I don't like him? What if he doesn't like me? What if I don't like his friends? What if he doesn't like mine? I mean, there are just so many things that could be really great, but there are so many things that could also go wrong."

It's not rocket science what Haley is looking for. She wants a man who is "on the same page" as her with a "great personality" and an interest in traveling and having a fun, active life. But with a history of being "picky" with her partners, newlywed life is going to be a "shell shock," Haley admits, as she hasn't had to attempt to fit her life with another person in a very long time.

"I'm full blown stressing out," Haley tells one of her bridesmaids, who admits they can tell her "aura is not so chill anymore." Even skydiving for the first time wasn't as nerve-racking as this marriage experiment, Haley tells her friends, who encourage the thrill-seeker as having done "way crazier stuff" before. "And he is literally so nervous to meet you too, I'm sure," another chimes in, as the first bridesmaid adds, "He's probably doing the exact same thing."

On the other side of the venue is Jacob, who is ready to settle down and start a family at 38, and thinks his best chance at a long-lasting relationship is with a marriage arranged by the matchmakers. Looking for a "deep and meaningful connection" with his wife, will Haley be the perfect partner and vice versa? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on your favorite Married at First Stars from PopCulture.com, click here.