'Married at First Sight': Steve Plans to Give Noi Something 'Really Special' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight's Steve is bringing in a friend to help him pick out a "really special" ring for Noi in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show. As Decision Day draws closer, Steve wants Noi to know just how much he's appreciated her all-in attitude towards their marriage, a sentiment he thinks is best represented by a diamond ring.

"I mean, after everything we've been through – you know, so many good times, but also it's been really challenging at times," Steve explains to his friend, "and she's putting in so much effort into making things work for both of us. And you know, I think giving her this gift will just really send her a message as to how I feel."



"I feel like Noi deserves this ring because she's showed up since the start since she wrote her vows and spoke them to me," he continues to the camera. "And from then on out, [she's] just had so much love to give and is willing to step out of her comfort zone in order to meet me in the middle to make this marriage work. So I want to give her something really special."

Settling on a round cut diamond on a thin band, Steve's friend agrees the ring he's picked is "breathtaking" and perfect for what he wants it to express. "So sparkly," she notes, adding later, "I think she's going to absolutely love this." Steve agrees, "We have the perfect ring for her." It's not just a bauble that Steve wants to pass on to his wife, but a sign of how much he cares, his friend aptly points out. "Guys prove their commitment with where they kind of invest their money sometimes," she says. "And it does feel nice to feel like someone's investing into you."

She continues that "it's also nice to like, have your wife kind of wearing a nice ring and kind of gives a message to all the other men to back off," adding, "It's like a form of claiming." Steve agrees, "It's my wife." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.