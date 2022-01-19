‘Married at First Sight’: Steve Reveals His Biggest Fear About Getting Matched With Noi (Exclusive)

When Boston-based bachelor Steve signed up for Married at First Sight, he already knew firsthand that matchmaking could work. The 38-year-old already has family members with successful arranged marriages, and he decided he was finally ready to take a “major risk” to find what he was looking for in a wife. Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime show, Steve opened up to PopCulture.com about his biggest fears in getting married to a stranger.

Steve revealed he had full faith that if he presented himself “openly and honestly” to matchmaking experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Viviana and Dr. Pepper, they would find someone compatible with him. “The biggest thing I was looking for in a relationship was somebody who was capable of having fun and really enjoying life while also being responsible enough to prioritize important things,” he shared. “It’s hard to find a balance between these two lifestyles, and I’m very much somebody who does both.”

Steve was never “reluctant” about being set up with people suggested by friends and family, and after watching arranged marriages work in his own life, he was ready to take the leap. There were of course some nerves about marrying a stranger, however. “My biggest concern was either being matched with somebody I didn’t mesh with to the point of awkwardness while being documented for two months or being matched with somebody whose instability made me feel suffocated,” he admitted. “Both of these possibilities would have made for an extremely challenging experiment.”

Being matched with Noi, a 33-year-old looking for someone who finally wouldn’t let her down, Steve embarked on a whole new journey ahead of Decision Day. “I learned how to better express my inner world, thoughts and feelings in a way that people could understand and that honored my comfort level,” Steve shared of his biggest lessons throughout the marriage experiment. “It was necessary to have to answer a lot of questions about what’s happening, and how things make you feel, so it was unavoidable.I was better off learning how to handle that, rather than shy away.” See Steve and Noi’s journey on Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.