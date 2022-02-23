‘Married at First Sight’: Noi Has Concerns About Steve After Talking to His Friends in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Steve’s free-spirited take on life might not gel with new wife Noi’s. As the newlyweds meet with one another’s friends to get another take on their new spouse in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, it becomes increasingly clear that the two aren’t on the same page in a couple of very important ways.

Steve, asked by Noi’s friend about what the future looks like for the couple, responds that having kids is a big conversation the two are currently having. “For me, getting married, having a family, having a wife and having children is really important,” he explains. Over with Steve’s friends, Noi admits she does have “concerns” when it comes to their marriage.

“I have concerns. Like I’ve never been the type of person where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna like not work for a little bit and it’ll be all gravy,’” she explains. “Like I’ve never done that. So if I’m thinking long-term and you know, potentially having children and like housing them and feeding them, it all becomes really real. Right?” While things might seem “wonderful” for now, Noi said she’s still concerned about Steve’s life plan after he quit his job to travel the world.

Steve’s friend Jameson assures Noi that he has a “great network that he can tap into,” with his company, which takes the reality personality by surprise. “That’s a little bit alarming to know that you have a vast network – people want to employ you – but you’re making a choice not to be employed,” she tells the camera skeptically.

Noi’s friend expresses these concerns to Steve during their heart-to-heart, explaining that Noi’s upbringing in a family of immigrants who has “really struggled financially” over the years has made her a very hard worker. “I know that you had a job and then decided to travel, which is awesome,” she continues. “But I know that she doesn’t wanna be primarily responsible for finances. Like, I don’t think that is part of her grand plan that she would be the primary breadwinner.”

Steve assures her that it will “never get to that point,” but is unsure if his way of life can mesh with Noi’s at the end of the day. “It’s hard when the person you’re with doesn’t believe in you or has doubts about who you are and possibly may never accept you,” he confesses. “I want to be with somebody who believes in me and sees me for who I am – you know, a very adventurous, trustworthy person who … can take care of all our needs and still have the spontaneous life that I’d imagine. Otherwise, it may not work for me.” Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.