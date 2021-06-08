'Married at First Sight' Star Reacts to Cheating and Breakup Speculation

✖

Married at First Sight star Virginia Coombs is setting the record straight amid those cheating and breakup rumors. After her husband, Erik Lake, dropped to one knee and asked her to remain his wife on Decision Day of the Lifetime series, Coombs found herself wading controversy when fans began to question the status of their relationship, even accusing her of being unfaithful, though she was quick to squash the speculation before it could run rampant.

Although Lifetime viewers started talking about a potential split between the couple as the season was airing, the speculation grew more intense in mid-May after a photo surfaced online of Coombs and a friend at a bar. In the image, according to Reality TV World, it appeared as though Coombs was not wearing her wedding ring, though one account pointed out that the picture simply could have been a reverse or mirror selfie, making Coombs' left hand appear to be her right. The rumors grew even more intense after someone took to a Married at First Sight group on Reddit with "spoilers" claiming that they had seen Coombs "ALL over a guy at The Ivy in Buckhead Atlanta." That person said "the way he was holding her while dancing, and while at the bar… they certainly were not 'just friends,' adding that “either she is no longer with Erik, or she’s cheating."

As Married at First Sight fans discussed the alleged "spoilers," Coombs herself joined in on the conversation, shutting down any speculation that she had cheated and that she and Lake had split. Debuting new dark locks in a May 16 social media post, Coombs confirmed to one fan questioning her relationship status, "I am not single," later adding in response to another comment, "that's my right hand selfies," likely referring to the photo that sparked the rumors. Coombs then took to her Instagram Story to repost the photo of herself and her friend, explaining, "I wear my ponytail holder on my RIGHT hand... which is the hand you see here." She also shared a photo of herself wearing her wedding ring.

"My wedding ring never comes off," she wrote. "[Erik] got me this ring for Valentine's Day... I didn't like the one I got from the show. But not trying to rush into picking out a 'real' one. And I still use my silicone ones from Decision Day to work out and what not!"

Breakup rumors were further squashed after Coombs and Lake were spotted enjoying a night out together. According to a July 1-dated report from Soap Dirt, the happy couple recently stepped out to celebrate Lake’s birthday. Images captured of the two are recent, as Coombs was sporting those new dark locks that even Lake gushed over, writing on her post debuting the new look, "Beautiful as always... I have a thing for dark haired women."