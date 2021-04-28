'Married at First Sight': Virginia Admits Marriage to Erik Has Been 'Harder' Than Expected as Decision Day Looms (Exclusive)

✖

Decision Day is right around the corner, and Virginia is still unsure about her relationship with husband Erik. The Married at First Sight star speaks candidly to her friends about the turn for the worse in their marriage in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series (produced by Kinetic Content), admitting it's been "harder" than she expected to be married to her husband.

"We were so, so good in the beginning and then we kind of, I keep calling it our regression, because ... we did go through a couple weeks where we were just fighting a lot," Virginia tells her friends. "For me, it's like, I want him to come out and have fun with me, and if he's not going to, then I want him to be OK with me going out without him. And that's where our not amazing communication skills [have] come into play because we're not good at communicating that to each other."

Virginia explains she doesn't know if Erik doesn't trust her to go out without him or simply wants to spend more time with her, which is an issue complicated by her reticence to move into his condo at the end of the week as planned. "I mean, it's a bachelor pad to me, and I don't mean that in a bad way at all. It just is," she explains of not wanting to move into Erik's home. "None of my stuff's gonna be in there because it's stupid to move my stuff in there just to move it all out again when we get our own place. ... We just need to see what happens."

With Decision Day just days away, Virginia says she feels even more anxiety than before their wedding because this is "an active decision" she has to make. "I do love him, and I do think he's like an amazing guy, but it's just been a lot," she confesses. "I was not prepared for how much it's been, and my anxiety has been at an all-time high because it's definitely been harder than I expected." When pressed about the choice she'll ultimately make, Virginia reveals she still hasn't "really figured out" what she'll do next. Will Virginia and Erik stay together or split come Decision Day? Don't miss their journey on Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.