'Married at First Sight' Star Injured in Recent MMA Fight

A cast member from the reality series Married at First Sight suffered injuries in a recent mixed martial arts match. While competing at an Alta/Wake Your Warrior event, Mikey Pembroke won his match but suffered several facial injuries. He ended up going to the hospital where the doctors drained his jaw of fluids, according to MMA News.

Pembroke revealed the injuries on his Instagram story. His brother, Thomas Pembroke, wrote an emotional message about the performance. "I am so proud of my little brother regardless of the result,' Thomas wrote, per the Daily Mail. "He has spent the last 20 weeks getting up at 4am to train and get himself ready to be locked in a cage with another man and put everything on the line. The dedication, courage and humility you showed was awe inspiring. To get the win and perform so brilliantly was a final knot in your bow and I couldn't be prouder."

Mikey Pembroke appeared on the Australian version of Married at First Sight in 2020 (Season 7) where he was paired with Natasha Spencer before the couple called it off ahead of their final decision. In an interview with 9Entertainemnt shortly after her appearance on the show, Spencer talked about a turning point in her relationship with Pembroke.

"I discussed something which I probably shouldn't have discussed, which was Mikey's sexual performance. It was the first time we had consummated our marriage and we had a couple of not-so-great starts," she told 9Entertainment. "But that was between us, and he'd made the joke, I thought it was OK to make the joke but discussed it a bit too in-depth with Stacey, and Michael overheard, then Michael decided to take it upon himself to discuss it at the dinner table with Mikey."

Spencer continued: "Mikey was obviously so embarrassed. If you're his mate there's better ways to do it. I stuffed up as his wife, but I was trying to let Michael know, 'Hey, don't try and put all the s— on me, you've pretty much gone and done the same thing." The Australian version of Married at First Sight aired its ninth season earlier this year. Since it debuted in 2015, the show has aired 197 episodes.