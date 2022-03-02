‘Married at First Sight’ Star Chris Reveals His ‘Biggest Concern’ About Getting Matched Following Alyssa Split (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight star Chris is opening up about his worries being matched by the experts after his short-lived marriage to Alyssa came to an end just 12 days into the experiment. The Boston realtor shared his “biggest concern” going into the process in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, revealing that he had hoped for a bit more compromise along the way when it came to his perfect wife.

“Going into this process, I accepted that there is no perfect person. I expected my wife to have hundreds of qualities and that some of them just weren’t going to be compatible,” he explained, adding that while he was willing to “learn how to compromise” and accept her for who she is, his “biggest concern” was being matched with someone who didn’t feel the same way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feared being matched with someone who wasn’t willing to acknowledge that I’m not perfect and that’s okay, so she wouldn’t be willing to put in the work to build a successful marriage,” he continued. Chris was also looking for someone who would “radiate positivity,” but wanted not to repeat his past missteps of looking past red flags in long-term relationships.

“Often when my relationships begin, I am excited about all the great things. I believe my ‘honeymoon phase’ makes me miss red flags, or at least believe that they aren’t as red,” he admitted, saying that he’s found himself months or years into relationships before wishing he had followed his intuition earlier. “I’m naturally someone who sees all the great things about people, but sometimes that can have the side effect of sacrificing my own wants and needs because I ignore the qualities in my partner that maybe aren’t as compatible as I originally thought,” the Lifetime star shared.

Looking back on his experience on Married at First Sight, Chris said it was “impossible to understand how much self-analyzing and introspection goes into the process,” from taking a close look at past relationships’ successes or failures to deal-breakers and family histories. “I’ve grown as a person and believe I am more prepared now than ever in my life to be a fantastic husband because I know myself more now than ever before thanks to this process,” he noted. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.