'Married at First Sight' Adds Recently Divorced Celebrity as Expert

He may be recently divorced but that doesn't mean he can't offer his experience to individuals who want to marry. Despite splitting from Harlem star Meagan Good after 9 years of marriage, Pastor, author, and film producer DeVon Franklin is joining the hit Lifetime reality dating experiment Married at First Sight as an expert, per ESSENCE Magazine. The show features hopeful singles paired together who meet their spouses at the aisle and have eight weeks to decide whether or not they'll stay together. The last few seasons have featured the same three experts: Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles. But as the 15th season approaches, two new experts are making their debut, one of which is Franklin.

Coles is exiting the series, with Franklin as her replacement. Also joining is freshman expert Dr. Pia Holec, a celebrated psychotherapist with a specialty in sex and couples' therapy, which was Dr. Coles' role. They will help to provide guidance to the couples. Despite his divorce, Franklin has an impressive resume to many. He has penned four books, two of which were centered on love and relationships: The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know and The Wait, the latter of which was co-written by Good on their decision to remain celibate until marriage.

Franklin filed for divorce from Good in Dec. 2021. The couple released a joint statement via their social media profiles. "After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they said at the time. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other." They have since finalized their divorce amicably, leaving the marriage with what they came with.

Franklin and Holec will advise the five couples being paired from San Diego. This season marks the show's first on the west coast. Season 15 premieres on July 6 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.