'Married at First Sight': Shawniece and Jephte Think Their Marriage Is Over in 'Couples Cam' Exclusive Preview

Is Shawniece and Jephte's marriage over? The Married at First Sight couple's blowout fight has the two thinking divorce in PopCulture's heartbreaking exclusive preview of Wednesday's Couples Cam. The couple first met and married on Season 6 of the Lifetime show and have since built a life together, welcoming daughter Laura in 2018.

Things have gotten increasingly difficult over their three years of marriage, resulting in a blow-up over the number of children they would have earlier this season. The spat ended with Jephte declaring himself "done," telling Shawniece "I want a divorce." The next day, he opens up about what's next for his marriage to the camera, explaining, "Last night Shawniece and I got in an argument and it kind of seems like it's done. Our marriage is done."

"It's not because I don't love her. I do love her, and I feel like I would pick her every single time," he continues. "But like, it's just not making sense. I feel like every six months we get in a giant blowout and every single time I'm sitting here like, 'This didn't need to happen. Why are we getting pushed this far?'"

Shawniece is feeling a similar way, telling her camera, "I'm feeling kind of sad because I don't know where we go from here. Jephte did say he wanted to divorce, and ... he's never said that actually, honestly." Shawniece feels that despite all the times she's specifically asked for things like quality time from her husband, she hasn't been listened to, and she's "running out of patience at this point."

Jephte adds, "We've worked so hard to build our family for the past almost four years. And even then when it comes to adding new members, it feels like she doesn't even want what I want. I don't know. This is hard." The two will "have to figure something out" with co-parenting, he opines, and while Laura wouldn't be the first child to have parents who aren't together, Jephte says that isn't what he wants for his family.

"I don't want to have to share my daughter or split time," he explains. "I just don't know what else to do. Like what are we working for if we're getting into some big blowout every six months?" Shawniece agrees: "I feel like I'm exhausted, and I have nothing else left to give. I gave him back his ring and I feel like it might be over." Don't miss more of Shawniece and Jephte's journey on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content), airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.