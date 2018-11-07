‘Married at First Sight’: Pregnant Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Reveal Darkest Time Their Marriage

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre are finally opening up about the moment that prompted the pregnant Married at First Sight alum to take back her husband’s wedding ring.

In Tuesday’s episode of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After (produced by Kinetic Content), the expectant couple, who revealed in last week’s episode that they separated following their pregnancy announcement, sat down with relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin to discuss a particularly tough time in their rocky relationship.

After leaving a depressed Pierre behind, threatening to file for divorce, Jackson admitted, “When I came back, that’s when he was, I guess, doing him.”

It was then that she found condoms in his belongings, and realized that he had been at least pursuing other women sexually, if not sleeping with them.

“It was bad, it was all bad,” she admitted. “I just lost it.”

Defending himself, Pierre explained, “I knew she was hurt, but I was so messed up, so hurt, that I just wanted to get my regular life back on track. So I was going back out, and I was just doing my thing.”

“Even though you were still married?” Griffin asked, skeptically.

The couple both agreed that this wasn’t a cheating incident, as they had decided to separate and possibly file for divorce at the time, but Jackson said it was still hurtful to be “emotionally connected” to her husband, expecting his child, and knowing that he was living life like he was single.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt you,” Pierre told her. “It was more me trying to move through the process of trying to heal.”

Admitting he would do things differently if he had a second chance, Pierre pledged to do everything he could on his side to repair the relationship with his wife so they could be there for their child together as a couple.

“When I see Shawniece, I see the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,” he told the cameras.

Jackson was likewise dedicated to healing their relationship, but will the couple be able to come back together after such a hard path?

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime, immediately following Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.

