‘Married at First Sight’ Star Shawniece Jackson Expecting First Child

There’s a new member of the Married at First Sight family coming soon!

Season six personality Shawniece Jackson is expecting her first child, PEOPLE reported Tuesday ahead of the two-hour season finale.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was absolutely shocked,” Jackson told the publication. “I was in the emergency room because I felt awful and had no idea what was wrong. They came back and told me all my symptoms were from pregnancy and that I was pregnant. I was totally shocked.”

Although the news was a surprise, Jackson said she’s embracing motherhood already.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I’ve always felt like that’s my purpose in life — to recreate some little Shawnieces in life,” she said. “I think it’s the greatest gift a woman can have. Life is a beautiful thing!”

During this season of Married at First Sight, Jackson, 29, and her husband Jephte Pierre, 26, have gone from meeting for the first time on their wedding day through the ups and downs of marriage. Tuesday night’s finale episode will reveal whether the two have decided to stay married, and likely if Pierre is the baby’s father.

The two have certainly discussed kids before, even jokingly bickering over the names of their future kids.

“Maybe if we have a son I’m gonna name him Jackson Pierre,” Jackson joked.

The newlyweds are already testing out their parenting skills on their puppy named Keke, which he surprised Jackson with after an especially difficult argument.

The couple has come so far, Married at First Sight marriage expert Pastor Cal singled them out as the couple he thought had come the furthest prior to decision day while talking with PopCulture.com exclusively.

“Shawniece and Jephte have come so far, and I’m proud of them,” he told PopCulture prior to the premiere. “Also because I think they have really been trying to feel good about each other, even though they have their challenges.”

He continued: “All of us experts and everyone were just so happy with the progress they’ve made. We just want them to keep it up and not allow any small disturbances to derail things before that big decision day.”

Don’t miss the Married at First Sight decision day finale, airing Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime