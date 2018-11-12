‘Married at First Sight’ Announces Season 8 Premiere Date, Matchmaking City

Married at First Sight is taking on Philadelphia in search of perfect couples ready to take a major leap for love.

Season 8 of the Lifetime docuseries (produced by Kinetic Content), will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 1 with a matchmaking special at 8 p.m. ET and a two-hour season premiere at 9 p.m. ET, the production company told PopCulture.com Monday. The season will follow couples in the Philadelphia area willing to meet their future spouse at their own wedding, following a matchmaking process by a panel of experts including psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor, Pastor Calvin Roberson.

“The series captures each couple’s journey as they go from wedding, to honeymoon, to early nesting, to the daily struggles of working on their marriage,” Kinetic Content said in a statement to PopCulture. “After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?”

Meeting one’s spouse at the altar is definitely a bold move, but one that does pay off for many of the couples who have decided to take that step for love.

Three Married at First Sight alums are actually expecting babies at the same time — Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico and Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd — the journeys of which are being chronicled on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Bergman and Dodd are currently working on what appears to be a perfect relationship that will soon be that of a mother and father just months after the two tied the knot, while Petta and D’Amico are trying to improve their communication skills prior to becoming parents. Jackson and Pierre have probably the furthest to go as a couple before they welcome their child, having separated recently following a massive disagreement over the future of their relationship.

Those whose first attempt at the Married at First Sight matchmaking process didn’t work out the first time around, whether it be due to a lack of matches or failed relationship, are currently giving love a second try without the help of an initial expert assessment on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, which airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime