'Love Island USA': Former Host Arielle Vandenberg Speaks out After Show Moves to Peacock

Arielle Vandenberg is speaking out after Love Island USA announced that Sarah Hyland would be taking over her role as host as the show moves to Peacock for Season 4 when it premieres July 19. In a post shared to her Instagram, Vandenberg shared moments from her first three seasons on CBS' Love Island as she bid farewell to the show and welcomed Hyland in as her replacement.

"I will never forget the day I got the call that CBS booked me as the host of Love Island US! I worked so hard to finally get there and it was an actual dream come true to be a part of such an amazing and fun show! The cast, the crew, everyone became like my new family and going to set everyday gave me so much joy," she began. After "3 amazing seasons," Vandenberg lamented that CBS didn't pick it up for a fourth, prompting its move to the NBCU streamer.

"The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host," she continued. "Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I'm so happy for my friend @sarahhyland you're gonna kill it!" Wrapping up her message, Vandenberg shared just how much she has "loved and appreciated" everyone's support, noting that she "wouldn't have traded the experience" for anything. "So with that being said... my time on Love Island is over. I have 30 minutes to pack my bags and say my goodbyes," she wrote.

Hyland announced her new hosting gig on social media Thursday, writing alongside a photo of her in a bikini, "I got a text!!!! And it's a juicy one! I can't wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa," adding the hashtags "hostess with the mostess" and "love is a beach." The Modern Family star told E! News that she was "so, so excited" to join the Love Island family.

"Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space," she said. "I'm just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this...They always have the hottest people on their show." Hyland added, "I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another. As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television. But I definitely know that we're going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we've never seen. We're pushing the boundaries this time around." Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, with episodes airing six days a week.