'Married at First Sight': Morgan and Nate Get Candid About the Most Difficult Part of Their Journey (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight Season 15 stars Morgan and Nate had to take a leap of faith when it came to meeting husband Binh and wife Stacia at the altar. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their biggest challenges looking back on their Married at First Sight journey.

Morgan and Nate had both grown tired of casually dating in San Diego before agreeing to be matched by the experts to their future spouses. "One of my coworkers one day was talking about the Married at First Sight application and said I would be perfect for the show," Morgan told PopCulture. In addition, she was "having really bad luck" with the local dating scene and her search to find a "serious relationship" with marriage as the "end goal."

"I was wanting someone who was at the same point in his life as I am, someone who's at a stable point mentally, emotionally, and financially who's finally ready to get married," she continued. "I was also looking for someone who was going to be my life partner who would always support me and be my best friend." Nate agreed that he was "tired of casually dating," admitting to PopCulture, "I don't want to end up 40 and single, swiping on dating apps anymore. I was looking for an authentic connection where I could meet someone who is on the same page."

While the two both worried that their match wouldn't be attracted to or attractive to them, the most difficult part came after the wedding, when they had to open up to near-strangers Binh and Stacia, as well as the rest of the world. "The most difficult part of this process was opening myself up emotionally not only to a complete stranger but also to all of the viewers as well," Morgan confessed. "When it comes to personal matters I tend to be private and only share those thoughts and experiences with my closest friends, but now I had to open up to essentially the entire nation."

As Nate put it, "Imagine reading a 500-page autobiography in 30 minutes in the middle of a snow blizzard, then sharing with friends and family if you liked it or not. That sums up the most difficult parts of this journey." Looking back, however, the whole Married at First Sight experience taught both Nate and Morgan major life lessons. "I learned a lot about myself honestly," Nate shared. "It was a life-changing experience because I grew up not sharing fears, insecurities, or vulnerabilities much. Being transparent to a stranger and also to the world has helped me uncover my own blind spots."

Morgan added, "Always stay true to yourself, [and] never let anyone else tell you who you're supposed to be or how you're supposed to live your life. Always prioritize your peace and happiness." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.