‘Married at First Sight’: Lindsey and Mark Get Into a Huge Fight in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Lindsey and Mark aren’t looking too promising as Decision Day draws nearer. The newlyweds get into a massive fight in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show (produced by Kinetic Content) when Lindsey accuses Mark of “not showing up” for her or their marriage.

“I just feel like I’m tired of being the only one to show up. I just don’t feel hopeful,” she tells Mark. In response, he reiterates how much he doesn’t want to have “unhealthy fights” like the one that’s starting. “Raising our voices triggers things for both of us,” he says. “It’s very hard for us both. We have styles of how we speak to people, and it’s very different.”

Mark promises he will “not go negative” with Lindsey, and will try in a situation where he feels like he has “negativity coming at” him to stay calm and positive. Lindsey doesn’t like that answer at all, asking her husband, “Can I ask you when you’re gonna bring positivity in this relationship? ‘Cause I haven’t seen that yet.” Mark answers, “Well, to me, that’s a very negative comment. So, again, let me try this again. I will be calm in situations when I feel that you’re being just negative towards me. But, if you can’t try equally on things that bother me, then this is pointless.”

“What are you gonna do for me, Mark?” Lindsey snaps back, telling him that while she’s given him “everything” in their marriage, she hasn’t gotten in return the one thing she needs. “All I asked for was consistency. Somebody who wasn’t rigid, somebody who would make me feel appreciated and cared for, and somebody who wouldn’t walk away from me or ignore me, and that is all you have done for me,” she tells Mark. “You are so inconsistent. You give me affection; you pull it all the way back. You tell me, ‘I’m so sorry I’ve done that, I’ve always been in, I’m gonna communicate better, I’ll talk to you before bed.’ You’d rather text everybody else and post on Instagram, instead of message your wife back before bed. …You are not showing up to me.”

Mark counters that he doesn’t think Lindsey communicates healthily at all, instead complaining and nagging, but Lindsey accuses her husband of already walking away from their marriage. When Mark points out that Lindsey is the one who threatens to pack her bags and leave, not him, Lindsey asks him point-blank if he wants her to leave now. “If you want to,” Mark answers as Lindsey repeats the question before telling him, “I need to know, ’cause I don’t understand you.”



“I think I’m trying my hardest to deal with someone that is very difficult for me at times,” Mark shoots back. “And I think that you are doing the best that you can to deal with someone who’s difficult for you, and that’s all that we can do. You’re not happy with what I’ve done for you, I’m sorry.” Lindsey chimes in, “I’m not happy that you didn’t communicate with me,” as Mark continues, “I’m sorry that I’m not what you wanted. Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.