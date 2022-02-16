‘Married at First Sight’: Mark and Lindsey Have an Uncomfortable Conversation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight‘s Mark and Lindsey are bringing in an expert when it comes to the bad start their marriage has gotten off to. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Mark and Lindsey sit down with Pastor Cal Roberson after Mark told his new bride he needed to “slow down” their relationship.

Mark admits when pressed that he’s “afraid” to speak up in his relationship with Lindsey because he “just met her,” to which she responds, seemingly annoyed, “Get over it, man. I’m here, just tell me.” Mark tells her, “But that’s great that you feel that way. That’s how you feel. That’s not how I work inside,” prompting Pastor Cal to explain a little bit more of how he works.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I meet you at the wedding and a lot of excitement, different than what I’ve ever seen in a girl,” Mark says of Lindsey’s memorable introduction after downing two bottles of champagne. “I’m kinda like, ‘She’s a lot,’ but then we talk all night. We let out everything that we maybe try to talk about, let it all out. We have an intimate moment and it felt great.”

Lindsey getting into a fight with Olajuwon on the new couples’ flight to Puerto Rico then came as a shock for her new husband. “Then the situation on the plane threw me off [and] showed me a side of you that I didn’t like,” he continues. During their next time being intimate, Mark felt “a different connection” than the first time, which he said led to their major fight over his request to put the brakes on their relationship.

“I respect her enough to tell her that I have to go slow, and I try to say that to her,” Mark shares, adding, “Sex is great, but if I don’t [feel] myself I can’t just do it.” Turning to Lindsey, he tells her, “You come in with affection. I appreciate it. But sometimes it’s too much when I’m already bothered inside. It’s too much, it pushes me away. At times I feel like I’m not in my own skin.”

He tells her that after seeing her “poke” at other people, it’s made him feel uncomfortable, so he’s avoided poking her, choosing instead to “shut [his] mouth.” It’s a big moment in the couple’s marriage, but Lindsey doesn’t quite see where she fits into this equation. “Honestly, it feels like I never gave him a reason to feel that way,” she tells Pastor Cal, who responds, “Lindsey, come on. Come on hon.”

“Oh God, let me define the bulls-. Let me think,” she continues, adding that she has no idea what Mark was even saying to her, calling it “just a run-on sentence.” Can Mark and Lindsey ever get on the same page? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.