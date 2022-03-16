‘Married at First Sight’: Mark Brings in Chris to Help Plan a Special Surprise for Lindsey in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Mark wants to show Lindsey just how much he values her as the Married at First Sight couple approaches their one-month anniversary, and he’s bringing in his fellow MAFS star Chris to help him get it perfect. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Chris takes Mark to pick out an anniversary gift for his wife that will fall right in her wheelhouse as a nature lover.

“It smells so good in here,” Mark remarks as he steps inside the store. “Yeah. You haven’t been here, right?” Chris asks, noting, “I love this place.” Going into their one-month anniversary this weekend, Mark tells the cameras he knows he has to do something special to smooth over some of the rockiness he and Lindsey have had, which is just where Chris comes in.



“Going into this weekend, I won’t worry about work. I’m gonna focus on us and pick out some different gifts for Lindsey,” he explains. “I invited Chris down to help me pick out some things that might make sense. He always puts me in a good mood because he was like one of the first guys I met and someone I connected with. It was like you have a good best friend in first grade and you’re like, ‘What do you wanna do today?’”

Chris definitely nailed it with the store suggestion, as Mark remarks the abundance of plants already reminds him of his wife’s apartment. “Lindsey would be like, ‘I want the whole store,’” he notes. Chris then suggests picking up an EcoTarium and adding a sentimental twist. “You could pick some of these stones that are small enough to put in and say, ‘Right, I got you this plant. You can hang it and here’s a couple of stones. Here’s what they represent.’”

Recommending stones that “promotes healing of the heart into peaceful energy” and increase “libido,” Mark notes the latter isn’t necessary for Lindsey. “Bumblebee Jasper helps make decisions,” Chris suggests. “One of these for Decision Day perhaps.” Mike nods, “See, this is why I needed to meet up with you,” as Chris tells him, “I’m here to help, buddy.”



As they settle on the perfect gift for Lindsey, Mark hopes that this anniversary weekend will be just what they need. “I hope that all these little things I got today show her that I appreciate who she is and that she’s listened to, she’s valued because these are the things that she’s been expressing that she doesn’t feel,” he says. “I wanna do something that’s important to her.” Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.