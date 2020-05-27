'Married at First Sight' Couple Keith and Kristine Drop off Supplies to His Grandma Amid Coronavirus in 'Couple's Cam' Exclusive Clip

✖

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth are making sure the more vulnerable members of their family are cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic as the Married at First Sight: Couple's Cam duo drop off supplies for Keith's beloved grandma in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series.

Dropping off hard-to-find items like bottled water and toilet paper along with some tasty fries, Keith and Kristine make sure to keep their distance outside and wear masks while checking in with the family's matriarch, with whom Keith used to live before he met and married Kristine in Season 9 of MAFS. Grandma is now living with granddaughter Tiara, and was thrilled to see Keith as he takes time from his work on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic to care for her.

"What have you been up to, up there?" Kristine asks Keith's grandma from down below her window. She answers, "Nothing, just looking through the window at beautiful cars ... and talking to Tiara." With summer coming soon, Grandma jokingly suggests the moon as a possible vacation location, telling her grandson, "We're going to the moon for vacation!"

"That sounds like a good one! I heard they got cheese up there," he shouts back, getting a laugh before having so say goodbye for the day. Driving home for the day, Kristine tells her husband, "She still is as adorable and vibrant as ever. I'm glad she had Tiara there to help her out." Keith responds, "That's what you've got grandkids for though. We do all the footwork for you. You did enough for us. That's not gonna change. We love her too much."

Other couples featured on Couples Cam include Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg. "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. While the production might have had to "pivot" due to the coronavirus pandemic, she adding that the network was "thrilled to deliver the new series."

Don't miss checking in with your favorite couples from the Married at First Sight franchise — Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight stars from PopCulture, click here.