‘Married at First Sight’ Sets Quarantine-Ready Spinoff ‘Couples Cam’

Married at First Sight is bringing you its first self-shot spinoff, featuring more of the couples you love from a responsible social distance. Lifetime and Kinetic Content announced the new Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam on Wednesday, revealing fans would get their closest look yet at the lives of some of the franchise’s most successful couples.

Following never-before-seen moments of the nine fan favorite couples’ lives, viewers will be there in the front row for the highs, lows and even the births of some children on Couples’ Cam. Featured in the spinoff will be Doug and Jamie of Season 1, Ashley and Anthony of Season 5, Shawniece and Jephte of Season 6, Danielle and Bobby of Season 8, Steph and AJ of Season 8, Kristine and Keith Season 8, Beth and Jamie of Season 9 and Greg and Deonna of Season 9. One of the couples from the ongoing Season 10 will also join the show, but their identity will remain a secret until after the finale.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Couples’ Cam comes as many television shows work to maintain social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic while also continuing to film content for people stuck at home. Which of your favorite Married at First Sight couples will thrive in quarantine? Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) is set to premiere its six episode run on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on Married at First Sight from PopCulture, click here.