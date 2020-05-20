'Married at First Sight' Fan Favorites Admit to Quarantine Baby Fever in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Premiere Preview

✖

Married at First Sight is diving into the highs and lows of quarantine life on its new self-shot Couples Cam spinoff, giving fans the closest look yet at some of the show's successful couples as they navigate their newlywed days and handle not just cabin fever, but baby fever! Ahead of the Lifetime premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Wednesday, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of a telling video call featuring Season 9 couples Beth and Jamie and Greg and Deonna.

The conversation starts off on a real note when Greg admits his wife is "getting on [his] nerves" as they shelter at home. "She's not used to working from home," he explains. "When she finishes her day, she's just like, 'I got all this energy, let's do this, let's do this, let's do this!' And she's just running around, and then, I'm still doing work, and so she's bothering me."

But Deonna doesn't seem to be put off by the admission, chiming in, "My day is over, so now your day has to be over!" Jamie adds that he's been actually feeling the same way about Beth: "I get the same treatment. She's like, 'Well how about now, are you done now?' And I'm like, no, I still got quite a few more hours."

It's then that the couples address the "elephant in the room," with Elizabeth asking Deonna if she's pregnant. While Deonna reveals that she isn't, she seems frustrated with Greg's admission that he is "not ready" to try for a baby. "We talked about probably having a child next year-ish," he interjects. While Jaime gives him three months before the pair are announcing a pregnancy, Greg throws it right back at him when talk turns to Beth and Jamie's plans to grow their family. Beth adds of her own timeline, "I still want a naked cat before I have a baby, but whatever."

Other couples featured on Couples Cam include Season 1's Doug and Jamie, Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte and Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, and Kristine and Keith. "Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI in a statement. She added that having had to "pivot" production amid the coronavirus, the network was "thrilled" to deliver the new series.

Don't miss the innovative new spinoff from the Married at First Sight franchise — Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres on Lifetime May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. For more on the Married at First Sight couples from PopCulture, click here.