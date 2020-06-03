'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Puts Husband Doug Hehner Through Labor Pains in Exclusive 'Couples' Cam' Preview

✖

Jamie Otis is giving husband Doug Hehner a harsh reality check on just how painful childbirth is in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam. As the pregnant reality personality quarantines with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter Henley "Gracie" Grace, Jamie decides to provide Doug with a realistic view on what she is preparing to go through yet again.

"So Doug, he thinks that birth's so easy. Wait 'til you see what I got for him," she tells the camera. Placing the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) electrodes on his abdomen, Jamie explains that the machine will simulate contractions, "so that you can understand exactly what it's like, just so you can have a little bit of empathy from home."

While Doug protests at first, he gives in to the experiment as Gracie agrees with her mom that he can't handle the pain of contractions. As he begins to writhe in pain, Jamie suggests that because she birthed Gracie vaginally, "You should have it on your penis."

"This isn't right, this can't be right," Doug says, squirming. Jamie advises him, "Breathe through it, Doug." As his daughter continues to play, Jamie jokes, "Henley has no sympathy for you. Clearly, neither does your wife, sorry, Doug. Us women are like, 'Come on men, toughen up!'" With the experiment coming to a quick conclusion, Doug gives in, telling the camera, "God bless you, women. I will never complain about pain again."

Last month, Jamie and Doug welcomed son Hayes Douglas to their family. "I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with [Baby Boy Hehner], I truly have the best FRANS!" Jamie wrote on Instagram after his birth. "All of your love and support hasn't gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He's snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!"

Doug took his lesson in labor to heart, commenting on her birth announcement, "So proud of you [Jamie Otis]- I can't imagine pushing 9lbs 4oz of anything out of me, and you took it like a champ! (I knew you could do it!) This now means that I cannot complain about any ailment ever again."

Other couples featured on Couples Cam include Season 5's Ashley and Anthony, Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte, Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, Season 8's Keith and Kristine and Season 9's Beth and Jamie and Deonna and Greg.