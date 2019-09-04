‘Married at First Sight’: Jamie Says Beth Is Not a ‘Sexual Being’ Amid Decision Day Concerns (Exclusive)

With less than a week until Decision Day, Married at First Sight‘s Beth Bice is in for a harsh awakening from husband Jamie Thompson as they discuss the ups and down of their relationship and possible future together beyond the show. In PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Thompson reveals just what he thinks of the sex life so far in his marriage, and it’s a shock to his wife, to say the least.

Beth first broaches the subject by asking in general how her husband feels about Decision Day coming up, to which he admits he does have “a couple of concerns.”

“We laid out boundaries, and we had a pretty long conversation,” he begins. “I thought we were pretty clear, but it doesn’t seem like we really stick to our boundaries, nor observe them. So that’s a concern, because it’s hard to be married and set boundaries in the marriage, and not adhere to those.”

Beth asks, “Do you think that’s something that we can get past?” to which Jamie honestly responds, “I don’t know. That’s why it’s a concern.”

Somewhat thrown off by the bluntness, Beth notes, “I know we’ve tabled sex for a hot minute. I just hope we can speak the same language if we do put that back on the table.”

Doing that, her husband admits, would be “really hard,” earning a questioning response from Beth.

“I think I’m very up front and open about what I’m looking for, and I don’t posture,” he tells the surprised looking newlywed. “I don’t talk about it. I just, I follow through with what I say. It’s hard for me to deal with that on your side, because I feel like you talk a lot of game, and talk about how much of this sexual being you are, but at the end of the day, you’re really not, and it’s hard for me to deal with.”

“You don’t think I’m a sexual being?” she fires back, to which Jamie reasserts, “No, no, not in the least.”

Asking again, Jamie’s answer doesn’t change, coming back with a resolute “no.”

Will the newlyweds be able to conquer their bedroom blues? Or is their marriage coming to a quick end?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

