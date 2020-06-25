'Married at First Sight' Stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting Baby No. 2

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are adding to their happy family! The Married at First Sight Season 7 couple announced they were expecting their second child on Wednesday's episode of Lifetime's self-shot Couples' Cam spin-off. The reality personalities, already parents to 1-year-old daughter Olivia, then took to Instagram to share a photo of their firstborn with the sonogram wearing a "Big Sis" shirt.

"It’s official! Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!" Bergman wrote under the photo, which quickly racked up plenty of congratulations from the rest of her MAFS family. "Holy moly. Best. News. Of. 2020," Dr. Jessica Griffin, who helped match the couple, wrote. Jessica Studer, who married Austin Hurd on Season 10, commented, "Awwww congrats [Danielle] and [Bobby]! So happy for you guys and good job keeping the secret!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Dodd (@_daniellenicole__) on Jun 24, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

"We are so blessed and lucky to be able to announce that we are able to grow our family by one more," Bergman told PEOPLE of their baby news. "Olivia has changed our lives in so many positive ways and we can't wait to be able to give her a sibling." The expectant mother added that she and Dodd loved growing up with siblings and couldn't wait to see the "special bond" their kids would form.

The couple announced they were pregnant with their first child in October 2018, welcoming Olivia in February 2019. "Olivia Nicole is finally here and her dad and I are absolutely enamored with her," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The second we laid eyes on her, we both knew that she is exactly what we waited our whole lives for." The couple added she was "absolutely perfect in every way" and taught them just how quickly they could love someone.

It wasn't an easy decision to get pregnant again, Bergman said, as she struggled with blood clotting, preeclampsia symptoms and constant vomiting with Olivia, eventually being diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening pregnancy complication. She told PEOPLE, "We had planned on starting to try again for a baby as soon as we could to keep our kids close in age, but I have to say, this experience freaked us out so much that we considered keeping Olivia an only child. Luckily she is a happy and healthy little girl who has never had any issues from her rough entrance into the world!"