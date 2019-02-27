‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Welcome First Baby

It’s happily ever after for Married at First Sight couple Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, who welcomed their first child together this week.

The couple, who met and married in 2018 on Season 7 of the Lifetime series, welcomed daughter Olivia Nicole Dodd on Tuesday, Feb. 26, “just in time for her daddy’s birthday,” the couple confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

Baby Olivia Nicole weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is 19 inches long.

“Thank you all for all of the kind words. It will be so fun to share with her one day how highly anticipated she was! #olivianicoledodd #mafs,” Dodd and Bergman captioned a photo of their little girl on Instagram following the official announcement.

Speaking to PEOPLE following the birth, Bergman gushed about her “absolutely perfect” baby and the milestone in her and Dodd’s whirlwind relationship.

“Olivia Nicole is finally here and her dad and I are absolutely enamored with her,” she said. “The second we laid eyes on her, we both knew that she is exactly what we waited our whole lives for. She is absolutely perfect in every way, neither of us ever thought we could love something so fast and fierce but we have from the second she arrived.”

“We have been beyond blessed this last year to find each other, to find love and to create a life together, but nothing will top our sweet Olivia,” she added.

The couple had announced back in October that they were expecting, sharing a photo of them holding a framed ultrasound snapshot that read “love the little things.”

“2018 has been the most beautiful year for us. Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love,” Bergman and Dodd told PopCulture.com at the time. “And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!”

In the months that followed, the couple kept fans updated on their pregnancy journey, which was not only documented on Instagram, but also on Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, the spin-off to Married at First Sight that follows the couples after decision day.

“Danielle’s been really nauseous in the morning, in the evening. She just doesn’t feel good. he’s sick all day,” Dodd said in a December episode of the series. “The only time she’s not sick is when I don’t see her. She’s sick in the morning when we wake up, and she’s sick when she gets home, so when she feels good, I’m not around her.”

A trip to the couple’s OBGYN and a prescription for a new medication helped Bergman put some “pep in her step.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.