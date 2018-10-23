‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Expecting Baby

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd went from strangers to husband and wife — and now, soon-to-be parents. The Married at First Sight stars announced that they are expecting their first child together.

“2018 has been the most beautiful year for us,” Bergman and Dodd told PopCulture.com in a statement Tuesday. “Not only have we found each other after all this time, but fallen so deeply in love.”

“And now, we are beyond blessed to announce that we will be growing our family!” they added.

The two posed for a sweet photo holding a framed ultrasound snapshot that read “love the little things.”

The two married after meeting for the first time on season 7 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content). In the episode, which aired in July, the two opened up about their hopes for the future. “It seems like he really wants his wife to stay home and take care of kids, so that is something we’re very different on,” said Bergman, a 30-year-old software sale account executive.

She seemed concerned about the fact that his mother and grandmother were both stay-at-home moms and how that could conflict with her idea of the future.

But Dodd, 27, assured his wife he was not closed off to her being a working mom. “I’m not trying to have this 1950s lifestyle in 2018,” he said. “Whatever it is that you want to do, your goals, I want to help you meet those goals. I want to continue to be married to you and for the marriage to continue to blossom as a whole.”

The two were the most seemingly perfect couple of the season and predictably decided to continue their lives together after a blissful couple of months of marriage on Decision Day. Dodd called their marriage a “dream come true” on Decision Day, while Bergman said she was “head over heels in love” with her new husband.

In one episode, Dodd’s fellow husbands playfully needled him about his unwillingness to discuss any problems in his marriage. “Come on, Bobby, give us one little issue,” Dave Flaherty joked.

“I wish I had one,” Dodd said. “It’s still going really well and we’re enjoying the crap out of one another.

When asked if he and Bergman were “tossing out that ‘L’ word,” Dodd said they had yet to say they loved each other, although he said there was “no doubt” that he was in love with Bergman.

“I am in love with Danielle. Thought a lot about it. I mean, I love everything about her and I just haven’t had the right moment to tell her, and her response will be her response,” he told the cameras later in the episode. “If she doesn’t love me too, I mean that would be pretty devastating.”

But Bergman clearly felt the same way about Dodd, with the two gushing about their marriage and their future family in their statement.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.